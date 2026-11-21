Little Fan Kisses Sidharth Malhotra On Cheek | Instagram

Actor Sidharth Malhotra stepped out for a dinner date with his wife, actress Kiara Advani, on Friday evening, November 20. The actress, who is currently pregnant with their second child, was spotted by the paparazzi as the couple arrived at a restaurant. However, it was a heartwarming fan moment after their dinner outing that grabbed everyone's attention.

Sidharth Malhotra Beams With Joy As Little Fan Kisses Him

As Kiara and Sidharth stepped out of the restaurant, Kiara settled inside their car while Sidharth headed towards it. Just then, the actor noticed a young fan being held by his father. Sidharth warmly acknowledged them and posed for a picture. As they stood together for the photograph, the little fan held Sidharth's cheeks and planted a sweet kiss on his cheek, leaving the actor beaming with joy.

Sidharth Malhotra's Priceless Reaction To Little Fan's Kiss Goes Viral

Clearly touched by the adorable gesture, Sidharth couldn't stop smiling and was heard saying, "So sweet!" before getting inside the car. The heartwarming interaction was captured on camera and has since been winning hearts on social media, with fans loving the actor's priceless reaction to the little one's sweet gesture.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Pregnancy Announcement

Sidharth and Kiara, who are expecting their second child, announced the happy news in October through a joint social media post. The picture featured their hands intertwined, with their daughter's tiny hands holding a pair of baby socks, hinting at the newest addition to their family.

Sharing the announcement, the couple expressed their joy and gratitude, writing, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.

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