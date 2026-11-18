Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani requested privacy after pictures and videos of their daughter, Saraayah, at the Mumbai airport surfaced online. Several entertainment portals and paparazzi accounts shared the little one's pictures, prompting the couple to issue a request asking people not to circulate the visuals without protecting her identity.

Following the pictures going viral, the actors shared a statement and urged media outlets and social media pages to respect their daughter's privacy and avoid revealing her face.

The statement read, "We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure to cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family's privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Family Life

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15 last year. The couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye and has been careful about sharing details of their family life.

The actors are also expecting their second child. They announced the pregnancy in October through a joint social media post featuring a picture of their hands intertwined with their daughter's tiny hands holding a pair of baby socks.

Sharing the happy news, they captioned the post, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Interestingly, they used a similar picture while sharing the news of their first pregnancy and later when announcing their daughter's name.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Love Story

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace. Their love story began while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah.

Although their on-screen chemistry attracted considerable attention, Sidharth and Kiara managed to keep their relationship private during the film's shoot.

Kiara later shared interesting details about their relationship during an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Speaking to host Karan Johar, she revealed that Sidharth proposed to her during a family holiday in Rome.

Recalling the special moment, Kiara said, "When Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

She also recalled how Sidharth surprised her by using dialogues from their film Shershaah while proposing. Sharing her reaction, the actress had said, "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah... He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."