‘Like Being At A Fair’: Kartik Aaryan Expresses Excitement About IFFI 2026, Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Joins Opening Celebrations In Goa | Watch | X

Panaji: The growing reach of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and its wide selection of films caught actor Kartik Aaryan’s attention as he attended the festival’s 57th edition in Goa on Friday.

Speaking to the media on the red carpet of the opening ceremony, Kartik said that the festival offers a special experience for both cinema lovers and people associated with the film industry.

Sharing his excitement about attending the festival, the actor said that IFFI gives audiences an opportunity to watch films from different parts of the world.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“As a cinema lover, I think being here is like being at a fair, with so many films to watch. There are some really wonderful film selections this year. This is the 57th IFFI, and I am very excited to be here. So, yeah, thank you!” he said.

Kartik also spoke about how film festivals bring together movies from different genres and styles, giving audiences a chance to watch stories beyond mainstream cinema.

Explaining what makes such festivals special, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor said, “Because it is a film festival. Film festivals always showcase a wide variety of films across different genres and styles. Whether you are someone associated with cinema or a cinema lover, there is something special for everyone, with carefully curated films selected by the jury. So, it is truly a special experience to be a part of this,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, actress Sai Pallavi also arrived in Goa on November 20 for the opening ceremony of the 57th edition of IFFI.

For the occasion, the actress, who is currently seen in ‘Ramayana’, wore a light mint-green silk saree with gold detailing. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and left her dark, wavy hair open.

The 57th edition of IFFI opened in Goa on November 20 and will continue until November 28. This year’s theme is ‘Stories Without Borders’.

The Indian Panorama section features several Indian films, including Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ and Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’.

The nine-day festival will screen 159 films from 86 countries, selected from around 1,400 submissions. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski’s ‘Fatherland’ will open this year’s festival.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)