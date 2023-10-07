Sonu Nigam Reveals Anu Malik 'Bullied' Him When He Joined Music Industry: 'Slowly, I Understood How To Deal' | Photo Via Instagram

Sonu Nigam, who is known for his songs like Suraj Hua Maddham, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Main Agar Kahoon, Sandese Aate Hai, and more, recently spoke about his bond with Anu Malik. Calling him his 'guru,' the singer revealed that he was bullied by Malik when he was new to the music industry.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu said in Hindi that he used to get scared of Anu.

"When I was new in the industry, he used to bully me, in the sense that he was older than me and had a lot of experience. I met him when I was 14 years old, at a competition that I won. That time he had said, 'Get him to me when he grows up,"' he added.

Further, he revealed that eventually, he learned how to deal with Anu. "When I came to Mumbai, my father and I went to see him. He was very intimidating at that time. But slowly, I understood how to deal with him. Jitna daboge, utna dabaenge (the more you will go in a corner, the more you will be cornered)," said the singer.

Sonu added that he has even learned a lot from Anu Malik.

Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik were the judges of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol, alongside Farah Khan.

