Sonu Nigam Mourns Ustad Rashid Khan's Death: 'Aise Koi Jaata Hai Kya Bhai?' (PHOTO)

Singer Sonu Nigam has expressed deep grief over the demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu wrote, "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti."

Reacting to the news, singer Harshdeep Kaur said that it's the "saddest day."

"Extremely sad news... Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away... this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab ," she wrote on X.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also paid his condolences. "We have lost a gem... My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan's family and well-wishers... Will always treasure the magical musical memories...," he wrote on X.

The musician had been battling cancer, and on Tuesday, he breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata.

Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, is the great-grandson of the legendary Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan Sahab, the founder of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He's also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Reham' in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'My Name is Khan'.