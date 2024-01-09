Ustad Rashid Khan Leaves Lasting Legacy In Hindustani Classical Music

In this Sunday, April 25, 2016 file photo singers Rashid Khan and Hariharan perform during the Surmai Sham, a musical tribute to Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, in Mumbai. Rashid Khan passed away at the age of 55. | PTI

Kolkata: Leaving behind his legacy of Hindustani classical music, 55-year-old Ustad Rashid Khan passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also visited the hospital said that a gun salute will be given by Kolkata police on Wednesday before the funeral.

According to a doctor who was treating him said that on wee hours of Tuesday Khan condition had deteriorated and was kept on ventilation support.

"His blood pressure was also fluctuating and medicines were given to boost it up. After having a cerebral attack on November 21, since November 22 he was admitted in the hospital. In between he had shown signs of improvement but on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 pm he lost the battle which he was fighting against prostrate cancer," said the doctor.

Gun salute on maestro's funeral

Chief Minister Mamata gave her condolences on following Khan's death.

"I just cannot believe that Rashid Khan is no more. ... From hospital his body will be kept in Peace World and on Wednesday his body will be kept at Rabindra Sadan for his fans to pay him last visit. After gun salute there, his body will be sent at his place and then the cremation will be at a burial ground at Tollygunge," said the chief minister.

A lasting legacy

Khan, possibly Rampur Sahaswan gayaki (style of singing), was recognised as the 31st generation of Sangeet Samrat Mian Tansen, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Khan was born in Badayuni in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Kolkata at the age of 10. At the age of 11 he had his first concert in Kolkata.

Though Khan started his music lessons from his grandparent, Inayat Hussain Khan, but he was also influenced by Ustad Amir Khan and Bhimsen Joshi.

Apart from Hindustani Classical Music, Khan has also won several hearts by singing in both Bengali and Hindi movies including My Name is Khan, Kisna, Jab we Met, Mitin Mashi and Kabambari to name a few. Apart from movies, Khan even sung Rabindrasangeet.

Apart from winning Padma Shri in 2006 and Padma Bhushan in 2022, Khan's mesmerising voice has also been recognised by the West Bengal government and he won Bangabushan in 2012.