Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor spotted giving 'Boss Babe' vibes

By FPJ Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, paparazzi spotted several celebs outside their gym and yoga centers.

B-towners are never lazy when it comes to being fit and fine, and there's absolutely no reason to get an off from a good fitness regime. Right from Shahid Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, paparazzi spotted several celebs outside their gym and yoga centers.

Taapsee Pannu decided to pamper herself as she stepped out from salon in Juhu. Parineeti who is just back in town visited Old Dharma office in Khar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is back in Mumbai with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor at i think fitness gym in Bandra
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at gym in Pali
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Ishaan Khatter spotted at Pali Hill gym
Taapsee Pannu spotted at Kromakay salon Juhu
Parineeti Chopra spotted at Dharma office in Bandra
Disha Patani at Airport
Sonam Kapoor back in town with husand Anand Ahuja
Elli Avram at Mumbai airport
Photos by Viral Bhayani

