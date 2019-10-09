Shibani Dandekar shows off her thick thighs in this raunchy post

One of the famous Dandekar sibling is back and is setting Instagram on fire! Shibani Dandekar who always shares her exotic pictures on social platform has again uploaded a steamy monochrome picture of herself.
Shibani posted a picture one of from her photoshoot in which she was brushing teeth and holding a book by YouTuber Lilly Singh's book 'How to be a Bawse'. She Captioned the image,"Just a little light mid week read on #howtobeabawse".
Shibani who often comes in news for her love interest Farhan Akhtar has been spotted several times by shutterbugs. On work front Shibani was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha's movie 'Noor'. Apart from that she did pivotal roles in biggies like Sultan, Shaandaar, Naam Shabana and Roy.
