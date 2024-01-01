Sonam Kapoor Shares Pressures Of Dealing With Husband Anand Ahuja's Health And Raising Baby Vayu In Year 2023 Wrap-Up Post

2024 has started and there are many memories that we have created in the past years which will always be with us. Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a wrap-up video with her fans that features those cherished moments she spent with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

The video also has glimpses of her achievements, her family members, and much more. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long note.

She started with, "The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain,acceptance and eventually exhilaration." Sonam also mentioned her husband's health and what he had faced in 2023. "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin).. Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times!" She shared how she supported her husband in his work, "Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year." Kapoor has many hopes for the New Year as she mentioned, "I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing." Sonam also expressed her pain and agony over the loss of all the lives in 2023 and wrote, "Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that's happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters." Sharing her best wishes, she wrote, "On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I'm filled with gratitude and humility for the life I've been given. Happy new year everyone. Love you all."

Previously, on Christmas, Sonam shared pictures from her Christmas celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja, her son Vayu and other friends.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Festive season with the best...." In the first picture, Sonam could be seen looking at her son, as her husband Anand Ahuja holds him.

In another picture, the trio could be seen sitting in front of the decorated Christmas tree.

Sonam and Vayu were seen twinning in black outfits.

The 'Neerja' actor also shared some happy moments with her friends.

Lastly, she shared a picture of Vayu looking at a Christmas tree. He wore a grey sweater paired with grey pants and sneakers.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was last seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.