Sonam Kapoor Drops Unseen Photos Of Dad Anil Kapoor, Son Vayu On Former's Birthday

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned 67 on December 24, and on his special day, daughter Sonam Kapoor dropped some adorable photos on social media
She shared a number of photo of Anil playing with his grandson Vayu Kapoor
"For your family you’re the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love," she wrote in the caption
She also shared some cutest childhood pictures of herself, cradled in Anil's arms
"Happy Birthday Dad! The world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations," she added
Sonam also shared a portrait of herself with Anil and Rhea Kapoor
"No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world," she wrote
