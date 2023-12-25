Christmas 2023: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Glimpses Of Her Celebrations With Son Vayu At London Home: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Loving mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja delved in Christmas festivities at their London home
Instagram: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The parents gather by the tree set up at their home as their baby boy Vayu looks on
Vayu seems curious about the presents Santa has left for him by the tree
The Khoobsurat actress had the august company of select friends at her abode
Since her marriage to Anand in May 2018, the actress has been living in London and occasionally visits Mumbai for work and to see her maternal family
From the looks of it, her London home definitely seems warm and inviting for a perfect Christmas get-together
