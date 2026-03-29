Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Blessed With Second Son 8 Years After Marriage: 'Vayu Is Overjoyed To Welcome His Little Brother'

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on social media with a heartfelt announcement, revealing that their son was born on March 29, 2026.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonam posted an artistic announcement card featuring a serene illustration. The artwork shows a woman seated amid nature, surrounded by animals like deer, birds, and a peacock, with soft floral elements and a dreamy landscape in the background.

Alongside the artwork, the note read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026.”

The message added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

The note also highlighted their excitement about becoming a family of four. “Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four,” it read, before concluding with, “With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu.”

Sonam and Anand, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. With the arrival of their second son, the family has now grown, bringing double the joy to their home.

Soon after the announcement, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Anand," along with red heart emojis.

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Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Rhea Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and other celebs also congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023), a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Since then, she has stayed away from acting. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, among others. It premiered on Jio Cinema.