Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Rocks Chic Maternity Fashion In Flowy Chocolate Brown Ensemble At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 26, 2026

Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor turned heads at a recent Mumbai event, embracing maternity fashion with effortless sophistication in a flowing chocolate-brown ensemble

The 40-year-old actress slipped into a fluid gown, custom-made by Indian designer Amit Agarawal, that beautifully highlighted her pregnancy glow

The dress featured a deep V neckline and a graceful drape that softly framed her baby bump, completed with fine tonal pleats and an asymmetrical silhouette that elevated the basic attire

She accessorised minimally with gold jewellery, including delicate hoop earrings, stacked bangles and statement rings, adding polish without distracting from the ensemble

Completing the look, Sonam opted for a soft, radiant makeup, with rosy cheeks, neutral eyes, highlighted glow and glossy pink lips

A sleek, pulled-back hair styled into a long braid rounded off the chic glam, allowing the dramatic drape and textured fabric to remain the true stars of her appearance

