Sonali Raut Shares Video Of 'Severe Skin Infection' After Alleging Unhygienic Conditions Inside Bigg Boss Marathi 6 House: 'Was Forced To Share Razor, Towel'

Actress Sonali Raut shared a video revealing a severe skin infection, days after accusing the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 of maintaining unhygienic conditions inside the house. The clip, which shows visible rashes across her body, has gone viral and intensified scrutiny around the show.

Sharing the video, Sonali wrote on Instagram on Friday (April 17), "Reality TV shouldn’t mean risking your life. I entered Bigg Boss Marathi 6 with trust, but I was pushed beyond human limits. From contracting a contagious skin disease like Scabies due to extreme unhygienic conditions to living with rats and cockroaches in the kitchen - the nightmare was real. It’s time for accountability."

She added, "Beyond the glamour lies a dark reality of starvation, sleep deprivation, and zero hygiene. I was forced to share basic essentials like towels and even razors, leading to a severe skin infection. No one should have to choose between their career and their health."

Earlier this month, she reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers, alleging serious mental and physical distress during her stint. According to reports, she claimed to have contracted scabies due to the environment and that the condition continues to affect her even after exiting the show.

Detailing her experience, she reportedly alleged, “The environment was extremely unhygienic. There were big rats inside the kitchen eating away the grocery n same was being used to cook n contestants to feed on.. The food that came from Endemol Production during Weekend ka War had cockroaches coming out of the food . As a part of punishment only one washroom was used for all 17 contestants in which people used to smoke, litter, eat food, chicken, eggshells and dead rats around as you know men and women are different (sic).”

She further added, “There were times I was left starving and didn’t have proper food, no proper sleep.” She also alleged, “Unhygienic conditions was to such extent due to shortage of single towel , bed sheets, napkins people used each other’s towels, bedsheets n it was not changed for days."

Sonali also claimed she had requested eviction due to her worsening condition, but her appeal was allegedly edited out. “I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised. There needs to be accountability so that no one else suffers like this,” she stated.

The makers are yet to respond to Sonali's allegations.