Rakhi Sawant On Raqesh Bapat's Game Strategy In Bigg Boss Marathi 6: 'Har Ladki Ko Pata Leta Tha...' - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Rakhi Sawant On Raqesh Bapat's Game Strategy In Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 as a wildcard contestant, left no stone unturned to showcase her entertaining and dramatic personality. Known as the 'entertainment queen,' she made the most of her stint on the show. During her time in the house, she also fell madly in love with Raqesh Bapat, but he clarified that they were only good friends. Despite this, Rakhi continued to claim that it was one-sided love. After her eviction from Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Rakhi opened up about Raqesh's game strategy in the show, saying that he used to impress every girl in the house as part of his gameplay.

Rakhi Sawant On Raqesh Bapat's Strategy In Bigg Boss Marathi 6

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, when she was praised for her chemistry with Raqesh, Rakhi said, "Kya chemistry! Mera psychopath wala look aaya, kyunki Raqesh har ladki ko pata leta tha, kyunki woh game hota hai. Har ladki ko pata leta hai, 4 idhar, 4 udhar, toh woh ladki aapko nominate nahi karti. Agar aap nominate nahi ho rahe, toh aap aage jaate hain. Usne ladkiyon ko pata liya, toh ladkiyon ne usko nominate nahi kiya; woh kisi ke haath nahi laga. Uska entry song tha, 'Kisi ke haath na aayega yeh ladka,' toh woh kisi ke haath nahi aaya, par finale tak pahunch gaya."

Check out the video:

On Falling In Love With Raqesh Bapat

Further, talking about her one-sided love story, Sawant said, "Mere hormones up and down ho gaye. Maine bhi raada kiya, jhagda, lafda, sab kiya. Mujhe pyaar bhi hua, mere dil ki ghanti baj gayi. Zindagi mein log aate jaate hain. Meri shaadi hui, divorce bhi hua, lekin woh pyaar nahi tha; zindagi mein samjhauta hota hai. Lekin… Raqesh Bapat ne… kyun gayi main andar (laughs), aur mere dil ke taar baj gaye."

The much-awaited finale episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 19. The contestants in the race are Vishal Kotian, Deepali Sayyed, Anushri Mane, Raqesh Bapat, and Tanvi Kolte.