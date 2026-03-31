'Deeply Disturbed': Raqesh Bapat's Family SLAMS Vishal Kotian For Pushing Him, Bringing Up His Divorce During Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Task

Raqesh Bapat's Family Slams Vishal Over Divorce Remark | Photo Via JioHotstar

Actor Raqesh Bapat, currently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 6, nominated Vishal Kotian during a nomination task on the Monday (April 30) episode, alleging that the latter made personal remarks against him on the show. Defending himself, Vishal claimed that Raqesh had also commented on his age and went on to bring up Raqesh's divorce from Riddhi Dogra, saying he would expose him in front of everyone.

Raqesh Bapat's Family Slam Vishal Kotian

The remark upset Raqesh and led to an ugly argument between the two, during which Vishal allegedly pushed him. As physical violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss, Vishal was subsequently nominated for the rest of the season as punishment.

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Following the incident, Bapat's family issued a detailed statement on Instagram condemning Vishal’s behaviour, particularly his remarks about Raqesh’s divorce, and urged host Riteish Deshmukh to take strict action.

'Raqesh Bapat Has Conducted Himself With Dignity & Restraint'

They wrote, "Throughout his journey, Raqesh has conducted himself with dignity and restraint. He has never resorted to demeaning anyone on the basis of personal matters outside the house. It is important to highlight that as per the rules and legal contract of the Bigg Boss house, contestants are strictly prohibited from discussing or targeting personal matters from outside the house. Any such violation can lead to serious consequences, including removal from the show."

Check it out:

'The Matter Has Crossed All Acceptable Boundaries'

The family stated that Vishal had repeatedly violated this rule since the beginning of the show and that this time the matter had crossed all acceptable boundaries. They added that this stands as a serious and unacceptable breach of the show’s code of conduct.

They stated that while minor action was taken against the physical aggression on the show, the serious issue of bringing up a contestant’s personal matters, which they described as a legal violation, remained unaddressed.

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Deeply Disturbed, Disappointed'

"As a family, we are deeply disturbed and disappointed. His fans are also hugely disappointed. We appreciate the efforts by Bigg Boss Marathi , Colours and EndemolShine but urge them to set the right example to uphold the dignity of this highly popular show watched by millions of families in Maharashtra," wrote Raqesh's family.

Raqesh tied the knot with Riddhi in 2011 and got divorced in 2019. Despite their separation, they continue to share a cordial relationship. The actor was also dating Shamita Shetty; they fell in love on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 but broke up in July 2022.