'Poore Hindustan Ko Iss Baar Hila Diya': Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Her Journey In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 | FPJ Exclusive - Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 | YouTube

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of Bigg Boss Marathi twice. She was seen in season four and was also a part of the ongoing season six. She got evicted last weekend, and in an interview with The Free Press Journal, the actress opened up about her journey in the BB house, and also spoke about her love story with Raqesh Bapat.

While talking about her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi season 6, Rakhi said, "Poore Hindustan ko iss baar hila diya, poore Maharashtra ko iss baar hila diya. Reality show mein Rakhi Sawant jab jaati hai, toh bhukamp ki zarorat nahi hoti hai. Udhar aise hulchal mach jaati hai, sab ke dil mein bhukamp pad jata hai, aur meri jo janta hai woh pagal ho jaati hai (I shook the whole of India this time, I shook the whole of Maharashtra this time. When Rakhi Sawant goes on a reality show, there's no need for an earthquake. There's such a commotion that it's like an earthquake in everyone's heart, and my fans go crazy)."

She added, "Woh kehta hai, 'Wow, Rakhi aayi abhi khaana peena chhodo, dhamaal dekho'. Logo ko itna tension rehta hai, toh woh jo dedh ghanta mujhe dekhte hai na, toh unka entertainment hota hai, paisa vasool ho jata hai (They say, 'Wow, Rakhi is here, stop eating and drinking, and watch dhamaal.' People are always in tension, so when they watch me for an hour and a half, they get entertained, and they feel their money was worth it)."

Rakhi also spoke about Raqesh and stated that for the first time, she has fallen in love with someone in the Bigg Boss house. She also claimed that Raqesh tried to be friendly with all the girls, so nobody nominated him.

However, she wished to see Raqesh in the top 2.