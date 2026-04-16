'Mere Dil Ki Ghanti Baj Gayi': Rakhi Sawant Confesses Raqesh Bapat Is Her 'First Real Love'; Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Fame Calls Past Relationships 'Compromises'- FPJ Exclusive

Rakhi Sawant Confesses Raqesh Bapat Is Her 'First Real Love'; Calls Past Relationships 'Compromises'- FPJ Exclusive |

Did Rakhi Sawant really fall in love with Raqesh Bapat? The Television actress confessed to have genuine connection with Raqesh. Talking about how she had fights and even love inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, , Rakhi confessed to That this time she has to really fall in love. She further called out her previous marriages and relationships of compromise and claimed that this is the first time she has fallen in love with somebody.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Rakhi talked about falling in love with Raqesh, saying "This time my hormones have gone up and down." She added, "Rara bhi hua, jgada bhi hua aur mujhe pyar bhi hua." Cherishing the moment with Raqesh, Rakhi said, "Mere dil ki ghanti baj gayi."

"Zindagi mein log aate jate hain. Meri shadi bhi hui, mera divorce bhi hua, lekin pyar nahi hua tha. Samjhauta hua tha," added Rakhi. She further jokingly said that why she went to Bigg Boss Marathi and why she fell in love with someone.

Talking about her relationship with Raqesh inside Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Rakhi said that he used to create chemistry with every woman in the house. She further praised this strategy of Raqesh as this helped him get ahaead in the same since no women used to nominate him. Rakhi said, "Raqesh hai na, har ladki ko patata hai andar. Kyunki wo game hota hai...Wo ladki aapko nominate nahi karta hai." Rakhi claimed that "Kisi ke hanth na aayega ye ladka" song suited well on him. "Wo kisi ke hanth nahi aaya lekin phir bhi finale mein phuch gaya," said Rakhi.

She further claimed that this one-sided love of Rakhi might end in future. But, the actress is currently enjoying it to the fullest. "Mai nahi chahti Raqesh ka taar mere s toote," Rakhi said while explaining her feelings to be genuine.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 now eliminated contestant added that this is the first time that something like this has happened to her. However, she feels that a person develops feelings when they live, sleep and est with the same person.