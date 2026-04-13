Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Is Vishal Kotian The Winner Of Riteish Deshmukh's Show? Wikipedia Page Sparks Buzz Over Alleged Result

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Is Vishal Kotian The Winner? |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is nearing its grand finale, but buzz around the show has intensified after claims that the winner may have been leaked ahead of the final episode. A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of Wikipedia page, revealing the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. The post has sparked curiosity among fans, raising questions over whether the leak is genuine or just speculation.

Is Vishal Kotian The Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

A user took to a Reddit thread with the title "Wikipedia page is showing vishal kotian as winner." The thread showed Vishal as the winner of the show, with Tanvi Kolte listed as the runner-up. The page further claimed Anushri Mane as the 2nd runner-up, Rakesh Bapat as the 3rd runner-up, and Deepali Sayed as the 4th runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 6.

However, when we checked the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Wikipedia page, it showed no such confirmation. It did not list Vishal as the winner or reflect the rankings mentioned in the Reddit thread. Since Wikipedia can be edited by users, such information is not officially verified. Therefore, despite ongoing speculation about the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, no official announcement has been made yet.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who Are Top 6 Contestants?

Rakhi Sawant was eliminated on the weekend, leaving 6 contestants as the Top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. The Top 6 contestants are:

Raqesh Bapat

Tanvi Kolte

Anushri Mane

Vishal Kotian

Deepali Sayyed

Reva Kaurase

The makers introduced a surprise mid-week eviction twist, reopening the voting lines once again. As per online voting trends, Tanvi is currently leading the polls, followed by Raqesh and Anushri. Vishal appears to be placed in the middle of the rankings. Meanwhile, Reva and Deepali are reportedly in the bottom two positions based on the voting trends. Fans will now have to wait for the mid-week eviction results to find out the final Top 5 contestants.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Release Date & Time

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is set to air on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The finale episode will be broadcast on Colors Marathi at 8 pm. Viewers can also stream the episode on Jio Hotstar.