Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Elimination: Will Deepali Sayed Or Rakhi Sawant Get Evicted In Week 13?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 13 Elimination |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has entered Week 13, and as usual, one contestant is set to be evicted by the end of the week. This week brought a major twist as Tanvi Kolte won the first Ticket to Finale task, making her the first confirmed finalist of the season and securing immunity from nominations.

So far in Week 13, five contestants have been nominated for eviction. One among them will leave the show this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the nominees and the current trends.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 13 Nominated Contestants:

Raqesh Bapat

Vishal Kotian

Anushri Mane

Deepali Syed

Rakhi Sawant

A Reddit user hinted at a possible mid-week eviction following the Saanp-Seedhi task. The user took to a Reddit thread with the title "Mid week eviction in this week" to claim, "After SAP SHEEDI (PRIZE MONEY TASK) There is Mid week eviction." To this, one reacted “Rakhi or Deepali for sure, maybe Vishal, but slim chances,” while another commented, “Rakhi maybe.” The audience is closely watching every task, interaction, and strategy, which could influence voting trends.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 13 Online Voting Trends:

Currently, Raqesh is leading the online voting. Anushri and Deepali are expected to be safe, while Vishal and Rakhi are reportedly in the danger zone. The ultimate eviction will be revealed during the weekend’s Bhaucha Dhakka episode, which always promises high drama and emotional confrontations.

Tanvi Kolte, after winning the Ticket to Finale, enjoys immunity this week. Reva Kaurase, being the captain, is also safe from nominations, adding another layer of strategy for the remaining contestants.

Voting lines for your favorite Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestants are open until 12 PM on Friday, April 10. Catch the new episodes daily at 8 PM on Colors Marathi and stream them on Jio Hotstar to stay updated on all the twists and turns.