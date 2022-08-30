Sonal Sehgal's 'Travellers' only Indian project selected at TIFF Film Market

Sonal Sehgal's 'TRAVELLERS' is the only Indian Film project to be selected at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Film Market.

Ontario Creates International Film Financing Forum announced its selected participants on August 29. Of the 42 featured projects, Indo-French co-production ‘TRAVELLERS’ is the only Indian script to make the cut.

'TRAVELLERS' has been written by actor-producer Sonal Sehgal, who will also be playing the leading role. The film will be directed by French director Pierre Filmon and produced by Almano Films based in Paris, France.

Honoured by the selection, Sonal says, “Being selected at the TIFF Film Market is a huge honour and an opportunity. Some of the biggest studios – Netflix, Searchlight Pictures, Universal Pictures – to name a few, are all going to be there at this market to partner with projects like ours which are at the development stage."

'TRAVELLERS' was also part of the Hong Kong International Film Financing Forum (HAF) which took place in March 2022.

This is the second time Sonal is working on an Indo-French co-production. Her last film, ‘LIHAAF’, which released in India on Voot in 2021, was co-produced by Academy Award-winner Marc Baschet. Sonal had co-written the script of ‘LIHAAF’ and also played the lead role.

This is also the Sonal's second time helming an International co-production, after ‘MANNY’, a sci-fi feature which she produced in collaboration with Marana Productions, Latvia.

Pierre Filmon is a Camera d’Or-nominated director for his documentary ‘CLOSE ENCOUNTERS WITH VILMOS ZSIGMOND’ (2016), which was in the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival that year. His latest film, ‘JERRY SCHATZBERG, LANDSCAPE PORTRAIT’ premieres in the Official Selection at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

