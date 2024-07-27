Sonakshi Sinha Stopped & Asked To Remove Glasses At Mumbai Airport; VIDEO Surfaces

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently was stopped at the airport security check and was asked to remove her sunglasses. The incident garnered considerable media attention and shed light on the security measures that are taken at the airports. In a video shared by the paparazzo, we can see Sonakshi going through a security check at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

She was seen donning a black blazer, blue jeans, a matching bag and black glasses. During the security check a police officer asked her for an ID card, and looking at the picture asked her to remove her glasses for verification. She also removed her sunglasses with a smile on her face, allowing the officers to complete their verification process smoothly.

Despite her celebrity status, Sinha was subject to the same rules as any other passenger. The clip showed the importance of adhering to protocols, regardless of one's celebrity status. As soon as the video went viral on the internet netizens lauded the security office and shared their views in the comments. One of the users wrote, "A big big salute to the officer."

Another user commented, "Your country’s celebrities think of themselves very highly, it is repulsive."

"This celebrity is of no use to the nation," the comment reads.

Sonakshi is known for her roles in films like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Double XL, Kalank, Son of Sardaar, Lootera, and more. She recently got married to Zaheer Iqbal in a civil court ceremony in the presence of her family and close friends. It was followed by a grand reception at Bastin, Mumbai.

On Friday (July 26), Sonakshi set the internet soaring with her throwback pictures from the second bachelorette party. Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote, "Believe it or not…Another #throwback from my bachelorette… can you guess the theme?."