Sonakshi Sinha Files Complaint Over Morphed Photos, Delhi Man Arrested, Later Released By Mumbai Court For Not Following Legal Procedure

Court Orders Release Of Man Arrested In Sonakshi Photo Case | Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha had filed a police complaint after allegedly discovering objectionable morphed photos of herself being circulated on social media. Following her complaint, the Bandra Police registered a case and arrested Delhi-based Aryan Deepak Jain in connection with the matter. He was arrested on November 14 at around 10:11 am from the Jagatpuri Police Station area in Delhi's Shahdara. However, a Mumbai court ordered his release.

Man Arrested In Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photo Case Gets Court Relief

According to an India Today report, the magistrate observed that the police had failed to follow the mandatory legal procedure while bringing Jain from Delhi to Mumbai. During the hearing, the court noted that he had not been produced before the nearest magistrate in Delhi before being brought before the Bandra court.

"Thus, it appears that the police have directly brought the accused from Delhi before this Court without following the procedure of production before the nearest Magistrate," the court observed

Accused's Lawyers Question Legality Of His Arrest

Jain's lawyers, Aman Shahi, Prashant Trivedi and Aditya Jain, also questioned the legality of his arrest. They maintained that their client had not committed any offence and argued that the legal provisions invoked against him were not applicable. They further contended that the complainant's influential position may have influenced the police action.

"Therefore, the investigating officer was required to comply with the safeguards under Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS, including recording the reasons showing the necessity of arrest. The record does not disclose satisfactory compliance with the said requirement," the court said.

Consequently, the court ordered Jain's release, citing the failure to comply with the prescribed legal procedure.