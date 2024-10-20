Sonakshi Sinha Drops Mushy Video As Husband Zaheer Iqbal Fasts For Her On Their First Karwa Chauth

Bollywood's newest couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Sunday, and while at it, the latter broke stereotypes and observed a fast for his wife. The proud wife announced the same on social media with a mushy video.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, all decked up for Karwa Chauth, and playing with some flowers. Zaheer, who is seated next to her, can be seen laughing at her antics.

As Zaheer asked her what was she doing, she replied, "I am hungry, I don't know what to do!", leaving him in splits. Sonakshi then asked him, "Why have you kept Karwa Chauth?" To that, he jokingly replied, "Because if I eat in front of you, you'll kill me!"

Sharing the video with her fans, Sonakshi captioned it, "Find a pati who wont let you starve alone… whatever his reason may be...Happy Karwa Chauth..our first!"

On Sunday morning, Sonakshi shared some stunning photos of herself to wish her fans on Karwa Chauth. She got decked up in a red saree with bindi and sindoor, but it was her Rs 13.60 lakh mangalsutra that grabbed eyeballs. "Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero," she wrote.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the former's Mumbai residence on June 23 this year, after dating for seven years. The couple signed the marriage registry and exchanged vows in the presence of their family members and friends.

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife," they wrote.

They later threw a lavish reception bash for their friends and family in Mumbai.