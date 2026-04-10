'Something Is Cooking...': Nia Sharma & Adivi Sesh Flirty's Video Goes Viral, Netizens Can't Stop Praising Their Chemistry

Nia Sharma and Adivi Sesh’s Playful Banter Sparks Buzz Online | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh recently appeared on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs season 3 to promote his upcoming action-thriller film Dacoit, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap. During the episode, his flirty exchange with Nia Sharma grabbed attention, with the actress praising his looks, asking if he was single, and the two sharing playful moments as Sesh was often seen helping her, leaving Nia blushing. The other contestants also joined in teasing them, and their chemistry quickly became a talking point among viewers and fans.

Nia Sharma, Adivi Sesh's Playful Banter Sparks Buzz Online

Days later, to everyone's surprise, on Friday, Nia shared an Instagram video featuring Sesh promoting his film. In the clip, the duo were seen working out in a gym, where Nia tells him she has watched the Dacoit trailer and asks him questions about the film. Their playful chemistry once again stood out. At the end, when Nia asks about the release date, Sesh replies, "April 10." Nia then says she is heading to book tickets since the film releases today, while Sesh jokingly responds, "Par humara date…?"

Check out the video:

Netizens React

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop praising Nia and Adivi Sesh's chemistry, flooding the comments section with reactions, while many also expressed that they would love to see the duo share screen space in a project together.

A user commented, "We are not ready for this at all....." Another wrote, "Something is cooking." A third user wrote, "Nice Jodi." "Dream comes true moment," wrote another. "You both looking so cute," said another. Another commented, "Cute couple."