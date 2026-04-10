Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Heading For Average Opening

Dacoit Box Office Collection | YouTube

The Telugu-Hindi bilingual Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, has hit the big screens today (April 10, 2026). The trailer and the promotions of the film had created a decent pre-release buzz, but the movie has received mostly negative reviews from critics and the audience. Talking about the box office collection of Dacoit, the movie is expected to take an average opening.

As per early estimates, we can expect Dacoit to take an opening of around Rs. 4-5 crore. If the evening and night shows have better footfalls, then the collection can be more than Rs. 5 crore.

Sesh's last movie as a lead was HIT: The Second Case, which had taken an opening of Rs. 6.50 crore. Well, for now, it looks difficult for Dacoit to cross that mark at the box office. So, let's wait and watch.

Dacoit Budget

According to some social media posts, Adivi, in an interview, revealed that Dacoit is made on a budget of Rs. 80-100 crore. So, if that's the budget, the movie is clearly not taking a good start at the box office, and it needs to show a miraculous jump over the weekend.

Dacoit Review

Dacoit has not received favourable reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "As if the lack of the film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

It will be interesting to see whether Dacoit will show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday or not. We can expect it to perform a bit better in the Telugu language, but in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 is still expected to dominate at the box office even in its fourth week.