Dacoit X Twitter Review: 'One Time Watch', 'Uninteresting'; Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Dacoit X Review | Instagram

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap starrer Dacoit has hit the big screens. It is a bilingual movie shot in Hindi and Telugu, directed by Shaneil Deo. The trailer of the film had grabbed everyone's attention, and the pre-release buzz was decent. Well, many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Dacoit Good watch Nice screenplay and decent writing Proper twists and very good chekhov’s gun moments 3/5 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Completed watching #Dacoit. Though the story line is like old srikanth's prayasi ravey! But the treatment looks fresh! 2 twists in the Second half and the last 15 minutes was too good! Both Sesh and Mrunal were 🔥 in the film Verdict: A one time watch!! 2.5/5 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Dacoit is easily one of the most uninteresting movies ever made. Nothing happening on screen makes you care. Lifeless from start to finish (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly Dacoit has failed to impress the netizens, as they have given mixed reviews to the film.

Dacoit Review

Dacoit has received mostly negative reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "As if the lack of film’s publicity was not enough of an uphill challenge to gather audiences, the film’s overall story with endless plots and subplots might make the film even more challenging to survive at the box office."

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1

Dacoit is expected to take an average start at the box office. The film's Telugu version might get a better response, but in Hindi, the Dhurandhar 2 wave will affect Dacoit, and it might fail to make a mark.

However, let's wait and watch how the movie will collect at the box office on its first day.