Adivi Sesh Reveals Dacoit Release Was POSTPONED Due To 'Friend' Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: 'Theek Tarah Ka Showcasing Nahi Mil Raha...'

Adivi Sesh Reveals Why Dacoit Was Postponed | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, currently gearing up for the release of Dacoit, starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is set to hit theatres on April 10. Originally scheduled to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, the film was postponed. Sesh revealed that the delay was out of respect for his 'friend' Aditya Dhar's film, which is currently breaking all box office records.

Adivi Sesh Reveals Why Dacoit Was Postponed

On Saturday, at the trailer launch event of Dacoit, Adivi Sesh said "Originally, hum March 19th ko release karne wale the because of Ugadi (Telugu New Year). South versions ke liye it was very good, but kyunki humein theek tarah ka showcasing nahi mil raha tha, because of my friend Aditya (Dhar)'s phenomenal Dhurandhar 2, we thought of finding the right showcasing. When we were confident from our distributors that ki April 10 ke liye bohot hi amazing showcasing hai, with perfect screen times and theatre, only then we announced the date."

Check it out:

Adivi Sesh On Dhurandhar 2

When asked if Dhurandhar 2 would affect the business of his film Dacoit, Adivi Sesh denied it, adding that Ranveer Singh’s film will continue ruling the box office for another three to four months, and he hopes it keeps performing strongly in theatres.

'Those Who Aren't Getting Dhurandhar Tickets Can Watch Dacoit'

Comparing Dhar's film to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sesh said it is a phenomenon that influences the entire culture. However, he added that there’s room for different kinds of cinema, and those who can’t get tickets for Dhurandhar can always watch Dacoit.

Dacoit is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh.