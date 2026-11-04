'Something About Birthdays Makes Me Cry': Aneet Padda Shares Emotional Note, Gets Warm Hug From Ahaan Panday As Alia Bhatt Joins Celebration

Aneet Padda's Birthday Album Features Ahaan Panday, Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Actress Aneet Padda, who turned 24 on October 13, has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations weeks after the occasion. On Wednesday, November 4, the actress took to social media to post a series of pictures from her princess-themed birthday party, along with a heartfelt note reflecting on love, loss, memories and gratitude.

Aneet Padda's Birthday Album Features Ahaan Panday, Alia Bhatt

The birthday album featured some special moments with her Saiyaara co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday. One picture showed Ahaan warmly hugging Aneet, while another featured Alia Bhatt, who was also part of the celebrations. The pictures offered fans a glimpse into the actress's intimate birthday festivities.

Check it out:

Aneet Padda Shares Emotional Note

Along with the pictures, Aneet shared a deeply personal note about how birthdays make her reflect on life and the people she misses. Beginning her post with, "Something about birthdays makes me cry," the actress opened up about memories, regrets and the little things that make life special.

She wrote, "As the clock gets closer to 12 my heart races and my mind plays a showreel of everything. All the moments I miss, some regrets, all the I love yous I said and didn’t say enough, the calls I never made, little wins I forgot to celebrate, people I don’t see enough, plans lost in translation."

Aneet Padda Thanks Fans For Their Love

The actress then expressed gratitude towards her parents, sister, childhood best friend, new friends and fans for making her birthday memorable.

Towards the end of her note, Aneet thanked everyone who made her feel special and revealed that her birthday wish was for all her loved ones to be happy.

Aneet Padda Work Front

On the work front, Aneet will be seen next in horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King.