‘Someone You Love Will Leave Before You Do’: Sanjay Gupta’s Wife Anuradha Lekhi’s Last Social Media Posts Go Viral After Shootout At Wadala Director's Death |

Late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, is drawing attention for her last social media posts amid his death. Hours before her husband's demise, Anuradha shared a quote on her Instagram story about believing that something wonderful was about to happen. She also expressed how she needed some reassurance, hoping for something good to come her way.

Sanjay Gupta's Wife's Last Instagram Story

Anuradha shared a quote on her Instagram story that read, "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen." Alongside it, she wrote, "When you need some sort of reassurance...it will appear."

Just seven hours ago, Anuradha also shared a reel featuring a girl excitedly asking to be born on Earth. However, the woman in the video explains how life unfolds, from birth to death, and what one must experience along the way. In one particularly emotional moment, she says, "The hardest part? Someone you love will leave before you do."

In the wake of Sanjay's death, the words from the reel have struck an emotional chord, making the post particularly poignant.

Sanjay Gupta's Wife's Last Birthday Post For Him

Anuradha's last birthday post for her husband dates back to April 14, 2026, when she shared a video montage on his birthday. Alongside the clip, she penned a heartfelt note reflecting on their journey together, which saw several ups and downs.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday Love....Cheers to all the times we've had over the years..Loved, lived, separated, divorced, married...Had babies...Fought fought fought... Like cats n dawgs... Tom n Jerry typa fights with the bull dog Spike thrown in for good measure."

Reflecting on their relationship, Anuradha said that looking through their pictures made her realise how much love and care they shared. She compared their bond to that of a child, where there is a deep sense of protection, alongside occasional irritation.

Anuradha further wrote, "What struck me most was/is there is laughter... lots of it. At the end...There is Love." She concluded the emotional note by wishing Sanjay a happy birthday, celebrating the memories, laughter and love they had shared over the years.

Sanjay and Anuradha shared a relationship that witnessed several ups and downs, including separation, divorce and eventually a second chance at love. The couple dated for around two-and-a-half years before tying the knot on August 18, 1997. However, after six years of marriage, they decided to part ways and divorced in 2003. Despite their separation, the two remained in touch, and Sanjay continued making efforts to win Anuradha back. In 2009, after spending nearly six years apart, the couple reconciled and got married once again in a private ceremony at a temple in Mumbai. They went on to build a family together and welcomed two children.