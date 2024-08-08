'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024

Hours after wrestler Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 finals due to being overweight, she announced her retirement from the sport. Reacting to it, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri demanded enquiry and action against the team that was supervising Phogat during the Olympics.

Agnihotri took to his X handle and wrote that someone needs to pay for Phogat's disqualification. Not just that, but he also lauded the wrestler and called an "inspiration".

Vinesh, you are a rock star, an inspiration and an icon.

The team under whose supervision you were disqualified must be sacked immediately. At the highest level, even 0.0001% mistake must not be tolerated. Someone must pay for this. Keep shining. Keep smiling. https://t.co/d94RhDqRPe — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 8, 2024

"Vinesh, you are a rockstar, an inspiration and an icon. The team under whose supervision you were disqualified must be sacked immediately. At the highest level, even 0.0001% mistake must not be tolerated. Someone must pay for this. Keep shining. Keep smiling," he wrote.

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and retirement

Phogat scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Paris Olympics 2024. However, moments before her final bout, she was disqualified from the race as she was overweight in the 50 kg category by 100 grams.

On Thursday morning, Phogat announced her retirement from the sport with an emotional post. "Mom, wrestling defeated me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage is all broken, I don’t have any more strength left now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024," she wrote.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

A number of celebrities extended their support to Phogat and lauded her for her spirit and determination. Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, and others voiced their support.

Swara Bhasker hints at conspiracy

After Phogat was disqualified from Olympics 2024, actress Swara Bhasker expressed her disappointment and she even hinted at a conspiracy behind the reason given.

"Who believes this 100 grams over weight story?" she asked, along with a heartbroken emoticon.

Who believes this 100grams over weight story??? 💔 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 7, 2024

On the other hand, veteran actress Hema Malini said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check."