 'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024

'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024

Vivek Agnihotri lauded Vinesh Phogat and called an "inspiration" and an "icon". Phogat was disqualified for weighing 100 grams more than the set 50 kg

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Hours after wrestler Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 finals due to being overweight, she announced her retirement from the sport. Reacting to it, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri demanded enquiry and action against the team that was supervising Phogat during the Olympics.

Agnihotri took to his X handle and wrote that someone needs to pay for Phogat's disqualification. Not just that, but he also lauded the wrestler and called an "inspiration".

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

"Vinesh, you are a rockstar, an inspiration and an icon. The team under whose supervision you were disqualified must be sacked immediately. At the highest level, even 0.0001% mistake must not be tolerated. Someone must pay for this. Keep shining. Keep smiling," he wrote.

Read Also
'Disgraceful': Nakuul Mehta Slams Hema Malini's Tone-Deaf Reaction To Vinesh Phogat's...
article-image

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and retirement

Phogat scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Paris Olympics 2024. However, moments before her final bout, she was disqualified from the race as she was overweight in the 50 kg category by 100 grams.

On Thursday morning, Phogat announced her retirement from the sport with an emotional post. "Mom, wrestling defeated me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage is all broken, I don’t have any more strength left now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024," she wrote.

A number of celebrities extended their support to Phogat and lauded her for her spirit and determination. Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, and others voiced their support.

Read Also
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over...
article-image

Swara Bhasker hints at conspiracy

After Phogat was disqualified from Olympics 2024, actress Swara Bhasker expressed her disappointment and she even hinted at a conspiracy behind the reason given.

"Who believes this 100 grams over weight story?" she asked, along with a heartbroken emoticon.

On the other hand, veteran actress Hema Malini said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After...

'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After...

Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer...

Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer...

Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be...

Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be...

'Toh Main Kya Karu?': Saif Ali Khan Gets Irritated As Paps Interact With Him At Mumbai Airport,...

'Toh Main Kya Karu?': Saif Ali Khan Gets Irritated As Paps Interact With Him At Mumbai Airport,...

Tikdam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Amit Sial's Film Online

Tikdam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Amit Sial's Film Online