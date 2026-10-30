‘Some Things Are Private’: Jiyaa Shankar Reacts To Rumours Of Engagement Being Called Off With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, Leaves Fans Guessing

‘Some Things Are Private’: Jiya Shankar Reacts To Rumours Of Engagement Being Called Off With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, Leaves Fans Guessing |

Actress and model Jiya Shankar has issued an official statement amid growing speculation about her engagement with Kaaran Dhanak, aka KD. While the actress has not clarified whether the engagement is still on, she has urged fans and followers to respect her privacy and refrain from spreading rumours. Speculation surrounding the couple began after fans noticed her cryptic Instagram reposts and observed that she no longer followed her fiancé on the platform.

Jiya addressed the rumours, writing, "I'd like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I have actually shared." She further urged fans and followers against making assumptions, adding, "Please don't speculate about or spread rumors regarding my relationship."

Keeping fans guessing about whether she is still engaged to KD, Jiya concluded her statement by reiterating her need for privacy. "Some things are private, and I'd appreciate everyone respecting that," she wrote.

Jiya Shankar has issued an official statement amid growing speculation about her engagement |

The speculation surrounding Jiya Shankar and her fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, aka KD, first gained momentum on October 29, 2026, after fans noticed a sudden change in the actress's Instagram activity. Jiya began resharing emotionally charged posts and reels hinting at heartbreak, betrayal and difficult times. One of the messages read, "Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn," while another said, "Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel." Matters took another turn when followers noticed that Jiya had unfollowed KD on Instagram, prompting questions about a possible rift.

The speculation intensified on October 30 as screenshots of her reposts circulated widely, with fans expressing concern and questioning whether the couple had called off their engagement just three months after announcing it on social media.

Jiya Shankar announced her engagement to US-based entrepreneur Kaaran Dhanak on August 5, 2026, through a series of pictures from an intimate sunset proposal. The actress shared glimpses of the romantic moment, including Kaaran going down on one knee and her diamond engagement ring.