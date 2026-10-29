Jiya Shankar Sparks Relationship Trouble Speculation With Fiancé KD Amid Cryptic Reposts, Worried Fans Ask ‘Hope She Is Okay’

Jiya Shankar Sparks Relationship Trouble Speculation With Fiancé KD Amid Cryptic Reposts, Fans Ask ‘Hope She Is Okay’ |

Actress and model Jiya Shankar has sparked speculation on social media after fans noticed her cryptic reposts and observed that she no longer follows her fiance, Kaaran Dhanak, aka KD, on Instagram. This has led to questions about the couple’s relationship, with several users wondering whether the actress is doing alright.

Jiya has been resharing several cryptic and emotionally charged posts on social media. One of the posts read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.” Another read, “Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.” Meanwhile, claims circulating on social media that Jiya has deleted her engagement post are incorrect. The actress’s post flaunting her engagement ring is still visible on her Instagram feed. But she does not follow her fiance on social media.

However, it is her repost section that has caught fans’ attention. Jiya has reshared several emotional reels and posts, including one that read, “Randomly bursting into tears because genuinely wtf did I do to deserve this.” Another reel featured a woman crying alongside the text, “Time will heal. But this is me every time I remember.”

These reposts have since gained traction online, prompting fans to express concern about the actress’s well-being and speculate about what might be happening in her personal life. Reacting to the posts, one user wrote, “Hope Jiya is okay. She deleted her engagement post and is now reposting reels like this. I genuinely hope she's doing fine, man.” Another commented, “Saw her reposts I hope she is ok.”

One user speculated about the couple’s relationship, writing, “Shayad KD cheat kiya hai jiya ko.” Another expressed surprise, saying, “Engagement post is still up but omg saw her reposts.” However, Jiya has not publicly clarified the meaning behind her reposts, and there is no confirmation of any trouble in her relationship with KD. The online speculation remains unverified.

Hope Jiya is okay. She deleted her engagement post and is now reposting reels like this. I genuinely hope she's doing fine, man. I'm so worried about her. 🙂 God, what the hell did this girl do to deserve all of this? #Jiyashankar https://t.co/NYD6HFAk2C — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚂𝚝𝚢𝚕𝚎𝚜 ✿◠‿◠) 🎀 (@VanshikaInStyle) October 29, 2026

@VanshikaInStyle Saw her reposts I hope she is ok 🥀 — Meowcap 🦭 (@minuscap3652) October 29, 2026

@VanshikaInStyle Syd kd cheat kiya hai jiya ko — Fanhoonyaar (@bollywoodlovero) October 29, 2026

@VanshikaInStyle Engagement post is still up but omg saw her reposts — TRICKSY (@5th_gen_lover) October 29, 2026

Despite all the speculation and rumours taking rounds on the internet, Jiya has not officially addressed anything on social media.