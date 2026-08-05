Jiya Shankar Gets Engaged To Kaaran Dhanak; Actress Breaks Down In Tears During Dreamy Proposal, Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring

Jiya Shankar Gets Engaged: Who Is Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak? Actress Breaks Down In Tears During Dreamy Proposal, Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring |

Jiya Shankar has officially gotten engaged to her "best friend." Sharing dreamy photos from the special day on social media, the actress penned an emotional note about finding love when she least expected it. She wrote, "So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here." Jiya also introduced her fiancé to fans by revealing both his face and name for the first time.

Who Is Jiya Shankar's Fiancé?

Jiya got engaged to Kaaran Dhanak, a US-based businessman and entrepreneur. Along with the engagement announcement, she also revealed his face and tagged his social media handle in her post.

Expressing her love for Kaaran, Jiya wrote, "Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn’t easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces." She further shared that no matter where they were in the world, she always felt at home with him, adding, "No matter where we were in the world - home was never a place it was always you."

Calling Kaaran "My goofball, my bestfriend, my ABCD," Jiya concluded, "Life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I cant wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me."

The proposal was set against a breathtaking backdrop of lush green mountains, manicured lawns, and the sea, making for a picture-perfect moment. Jiya looked radiant in a lemon-yellow dress, while Kaaran kept it elegant in an ivory shirt paired with white trousers. One of the most heartwarming photos captured Jiya breaking down in tears, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, as Kaaran held her hands after the proposal. In another cheerful click, the actress flashed a wide smile while proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring. The dazzling ring features a large oval-cut diamond set on a triple-band design, adding to the fairytale charm of the proposal.