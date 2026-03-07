Elvish Yadav Proposes To Jiya Shankar, Engaged Season 2 Host Replies 'I Love You & I'll Marry You'- Watch VIRAL Video

Elvish Yadav Proposes To Jiya Shankar |

Did Elvish Yadav really propose to Jiya Shankar? A video of him asking, “Kya tum mujhse shaadi karogi?” is going viral on social media. But is it genuine? Jiya had previously mentioned having a boyfriend, so what’s going on now? Let’s take a closer look at the story.

In a recent episode of Engaged Season 2, Elvish was seen going down on one knee, holding a red rose, and asking Jiya whether she would marry him. To this, Jiya replied, “I love you and I will marry you.”

OMG! Elvish Yadav proposed to Jiya Shankar..😍❤️🔥

And she said YES!! "I LOVE YOU"💍🙌



Congrats to the cutest couple ever! 🥰

Rajasthan royal wedding loading soon..🕌

Can't wait! 😭🙌🩷#ElvishYadav #JiyaShankar #Elviya#EngagedS2 pic.twitter.com/eCOS4C6s8G — Cricaddict // Inactive (@celebrityhero37) March 6, 2026

While many fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, others believe the proposal was staged for the show. Audiences will have to wait for upcoming episodes to see how the story unfolds.

In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Jiya spoke about her boyfriend, though she did not reveal his name. Reflecting on the stir caused by her promotional engagement post with Elvish, she said that both her family and her boyfriend’s family were aware of the scene, so there were no surprises. She stated, “The person I'm in a relationship with, uske bare mein sabko pata hai, mere ghar pe aur uske ghar pe.”

Jiya also shared that she had been heartbroken in the past but has given love a second chance. When asked if she had ever broken someone’s heart, Elvish teased that she had indeed broken one that he knew of. On what she considers a dealbreaker in a relationship, Jiya said, “Cheating is cheating, be it emotional or physical.” She admitted that finding a compatible partner in today’s generation is challenging but expressed gratitude for having found someone special.

She further added that in love, she enjoys discovering new things about her partner, while their core values and personality remain unchanged. On why she has not publicly introduced her partner, Jiya explained that she understands how the media and people often use someone’s partner for clickbait. However, her partner and his family do not deserve that attention, which is why she has kept him away from the limelight.