'Some Glances Lingered...': Tillotama Shome Recalls Fear After Seeing Young Girl In Mumbai As Men Passed By, Speaks About Women's Safety

Tillotama Shome Reflects On Women’s Safety After Juhu Incident | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tillotama Shome recently penned a lengthy note on women’s safety after recalling an unsettling moment when she saw a young girl standing on the footpath at a traffic light in Juhu, Mumbai, leaning against a metal railing and engrossed in her phone. Describing the girl as relaxed and at ease, Tillotama wrote that the men passing by made her anxiety surface. While she acknowledged that there was nothing explicitly offensive about their behaviour, she noticed that some men looked at the girl and that “some glances lingered.”

Tillotama Shome Reflects On Women’s Safety After Juhu Incident

Tillotama admitted that she felt conflicted. She wanted to tell the girl to put her phone away and remain aware of her surroundings, but at the same time, she wanted the young woman to enjoy her moment of peace and “walk through life with trust.”

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Reflecting on her own experiences, Tillotama mentioned being an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College and using public transport during the 17 years she lived in Delhi. She then connected the Juhu incident to a recent experience involving someone she knows being admitted to a hospital.

'Are Hospitals Safe For Us?'

The actress revealed that she woke up from a nightmare and found herself questioning whether women are safe even in places where they are supposed to be protected. She asked whether a sedated woman lying on a hospital bed is truly safe.

Tillotama acknowledged that nothing had happened in either situation, but said the reality that such incidents happen to women elsewhere weighs heavily. Ending on a hopeful note, she wrote that people “break again and again to come together again and again” because they can still hope for an “Incredible India.”