'Some Facts Don't Need..': Rishabh Pant's Ex-GF Isha Negi Shares Cryptic Post After Getting Trolled For Supporting PBKS In IPL 2026 Amid Cheating Allegations

Rishabh Pant's Rumoured Ex-GF Isha Negi | Instagram

A few years ago, cricketer Rishabh Pant made his relationship with YouTuber and content creator Isha Negi official on Instagram. However, a few months ago, there were reports that they broke up and Isha is dating a guy named Sahaj Sandhu. Recently, the content creator shared a video on Instagram, in which she was seen supporting Punjab Kings during the ongoing IPL.

Rishabh is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, and after Isha shared the video of supporting Punjab Kings, she is being heavily trolled online. However, amid the trolling and cheating allegations, Isha shared a cryptic post which read, "Some facts don't need an audience (sic)." In the picture, Isha is seen holding a beverage, and there's someone else also with her doing the same. Check out the post below...

Rishabh Pant's Ex-Girlfriend Gets Trolled

Netizens are trolling and slamming Isha. A netizen tweeted, "So it is Isha Negi who cheated on Rishabh Pant with her BF called Sahaj. These are old posts from reddit, first Pant and Isha Negi unfollowed each other on social media and just after this incident Isha Negi posted this with her boyfriend (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Rishabh Pant’s ex-girlfriend Isha Negi is supporting Punjab Kings and appears to be taking a dig at Pant through her caption. They had been in a relationship since 2015. They broke up in June 2025. She is now supporting Shreyas Iyer’s team, Punjab Kings. She also seemed to take a dig at Rishabh. Some reports suggest that she is in a relationship with Sajah Sandhu since 2024 when she was still dating Rishabh Pant. She left him in his toughest part of his life even after they spent 10 years together. Girls can't be loyal (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

While Isha has shared the cryptic post, she hasn't given any clarification regarding the cheating allegations and her breakup with Rishabh.