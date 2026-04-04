Who Is Kashmira Pardeshi? Know About Viral Mysterious Girl Rumoured To Be PBKS Star Nehal Wadhera's Girlfriend | X | Instagram

Chennai, April 4: A viral mysterious girl was spotted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash on Friday. The social media is abuzz with the news that the mysterious girl is dating Punjab Kings star batter Nehal Wadhera. However, there is no confirmation about the rumours being spread on social media.

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Mysterious Girl Spotted

Kashmira Pardeshi has been trending on the internet after she was allegedly spotted in the stands during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match. She was caught on camera while cheering for the PBKS during the match. Her appearance caught the attention of the fans amid rumours of her dating PBKS star Nehal Wadhera.

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Know About Kashmira Pardeshi

There are reports that the viral girl has been identified as Kashmira Pardeshi who is an Indian actress. She has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She started her career with the Telugu film Nartanasala in 2018 and later made her Tamil debut with Sivappu Manjal Pachai in 2019. In the same year, she also appeared in the Hindi film Mission Mangal. She made her digital debut in the Hindi web series The Freelancer in 2023.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No Official Confirmation

While there has been no official confirmation about her relationship with Nehal Wadhera, her frequent presence at the Punjab Kings matches have fuelled the speculations online.

Social media is flooded with her photos showing her sitting with Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta donning the team jersey and cheering for the team.