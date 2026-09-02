 Soha Ali Khan Calls Kunal Kemmu 'Funniest Person In The Room', Says 'Shaadi Ho Ya Funeral, He Will Make You Laugh' - VIDEO
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Soha Ali Khan Calls Kunal Kemmu 'Funniest Person In The Room', Says 'Shaadi Ho Ya Funeral, He Will Make You Laugh' - VIDEO

At the Vibe trailer launch in Mumbai, Soha Ali Khan spoke about husband Kunal Kemmu’s comic personality, saying he is usually the funniest person in any room.

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan Calls Kunal Kemmu 'Funniest Person In The Room', Says 'Shaadi Ho Ya Funeral, He Will Make You Laugh' - VIDEO
Soha Ali Khan Says Kunal Kemmu Is ‘Funniest Person’ In Any Room | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu’s sense of humour is well known, but according to his wife Soha Ali Khan, he is just as funny in his personal life as he is on screen. At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Vibe in Mumbai, Soha spoke about Kunal’s personality and revealed that he is often the funniest person in any room.

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Soha praises Kunal's sense of humour

While congratulating the team of Vibe and praising her husband, Soha said, "Firstly, congratulations to the whole team, so proud of everyone. Main bas yeh kehna chahungi ki Kunal is usually the funniest person in the room. Shaadi ho ya funeral, he will make you laugh."

Soha further added, "He is the funniest from both sides of the family, mine and his".

Over the years, Kunal has been recognised for his comic timing and performances, and he has also explored filmmaking. He made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express in 2024.

Kunal is now returning as a director with Vibe, in which he also stars as the lead actor. The film is a comedy about two ordinary friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after they accidentally get caught up in a dangerous terrorist plot.

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About Vibe

Vibe also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Vanshika Dhir and Yashpal Sharma among others. It also has a cameo of Kunal's mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

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