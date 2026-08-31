Kareena Kapoor On Daayra Clashing With Brother-In-Law Kunal Kemmu's Vibe: 'Both Films Are Going To Do Very Well' - VIDEO

Actress Kareena Kapoor addressed the box-office clash between her upcoming film Daayra and her brother-in-law, actor-director Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe. The two films are set to arrive at the same time, putting the actress’ project in direct competition with the film starring Kunal.

At the trailer launch of Daayra in Mumbai on Monday (August 31), Kareena was asked how she felt about the clash and whether competing releases could affect the films at the box office.

The actress responded by praising Kunal, calling him an exceptional performer. She also expressed confidence that audiences have enough room to enjoy both films.

Kareena said, "I think Kunal is an outstanding actor. One of the best we have in our industry. No one does comic timing like Kunal. I feel there's place in cinema for two great films, two wonderful films. And I know Vibe is going to do well. It's going to be fun, it's going to be comedy. And people are going to see a different side to Kunal. And may the gold come to my house only (laughs)."

Making it clear that she does not view Vibe as a threat to Daayra, the actress added, "So I'm very happy and I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well."

About Daayra and Vibe

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra is a crime thriller starring Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles. Inspired by true events, the film explores the complex relationship between crime, justice and punishment. Kareena and Prithviraj play cops, DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, with the latter’s character at the centre of a gang-rape investigation.

Co-written and directed by Meghna, Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Vibe is written and directed by Kunal, who also stars in the film alongside Preity Zinta.

The story follows two hapless friends who are barely able to manage their own lives when they accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot. Completely unprepared for what lies ahead, they suddenly find themselves tasked with saving the nation.

Both Daayra and Vibe are slated to hit the big screen on September 18.