'Yehi Aapka Report Card Hai': Kunal Kemmu On Importance Of Box Office Numbers, Says 'Isi Ke Basis Par Mauka Milega' - VIDEO

Kunal Kemmu Says Box Office Decides Budgets, Opportunities | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Actor Kunal Kemmu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Vibe, which stars Preity Zinta in the lead role alongside Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, and others. At the trailer launch event held on Wednesday, September 2, Kunal spoke about the importance of box office numbers and how they can influence the opportunities filmmakers and actors receive.

Kunal Kemmu On Box Office Importancce

Talking about the significance of box office performance, Kunal said, "Whether you like it or not, yehi aapka barometer hai, yehi report card hai. Isi ke basis par mauka milega, budgets milenge, filmein banane ka mauka milega. Achhi banayi, nahi chali, toh shayad aapko trust nahi karenge. Buri banayi aur chal gayi, toh trust aa jayega. Woh sab co-related hai. That's the best and the worst thing about the box office. That's how theatres have always worked and movies have always worked."

Kunal Kemmu Says Content-Driven Films Are Finding Audience

Kunal further highlighted how content-driven films are increasingly finding audiences, even when they do not necessarily perform strongly during their opening weekend.

He said, “Ab zyada zaroori hai, kyunki aapko protsaahan yeh sochkar milta hai ki ab aisa samay aaya hai jab content pe filmein chal rahi hain. Bahut saari filmein aisi hain jo weekend pe nahi chali, lekin fourth week se take off kar liya, just based on the content.”

The actor-filmmaker added that this trend is particularly encouraging for emerging talent in the industry.

Kunal's Vibe is all set for a box office clash with his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Kapoor's upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit theatres on September 18.

Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial venture after he made his debut as a writer and director with the comedy-thriller Madgaon Express, which starred Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.