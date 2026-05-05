Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Files Complaint Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Caste Abuse: Report

Palash Muchhal | Instagram

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has made it to the headlines once again for the wrong reason. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed against him by cricketer Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend Vidnyan Mane in Sangli. Mane has alleged that in November last year, Muchhal abused him in caste terms.

According to a report in TV9 Marathi, the complaint states that the incident took place on November 22, 2025, at the toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. Reportedly, Muchhal took Rs. 25 lakh from Mane to produce a film. Later, Mane repeatedly demanded money, and on November 22, an argument took place between them, and at that time, Muchhal allegedly abused him in caste terms.

Sangli city police have registered a case against Muchhal under Section 3(1) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Indian Penal Code. The further investigation is currently underway.

Vidnyan Mane Vs Palash Muchhal

This is not the first time that Mane has filed a complaint against Muchhal. Earlier this year, Mane had filed a complaint against the music composer, claiming that Muchhal cheated him of Rs. 40 lakh in a failed film investment.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Muchhal filed a Rs. 10 crore defamation suit against Mane. And now, this new complaint has been filed against Muchhal by Mane.Till now, the music composer has not yet shared any statement regarding this complaint.

According to reports, Mane had also claimed that Muchhal cheated on Smriti and was caught red-handed.

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

Palash and Smriti were all set to get married last year in November. The pre-wedding festivities had also taken place. But on the day of the wedding, it was cancelled. There were multiple reports about why the wedding was called off, and later, both of them shared a statement about it and confirmed that they are not tying the knot.