Are Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Back Together? Viral Video Sparks Patch-Up Rumours Among Fans

Image: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

A fresh wave of speculation has taken over social media after Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were linked once again through a viral video, reigniting discussions about a possible patch-up and marriage.

The buzz began when a video surfaced online showing Mandhana’s father interacting warmly with Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, and her husband Mithoon. In the clip, Palak is seen respectfully touching Mandhana’s father’s feet, a gesture that many interpreted as a sign of renewed ties between the families. This single moment was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that the couple might be back together.

The development comes months after their much-anticipated wedding, scheduled for November 23, 2025, was abruptly called off just a day before the ceremony. Pre-wedding festivities had already taken place, making the sudden cancellation even more shocking. At the time, both Mandhana and Muchhal confirmed their separation and asked for privacy, while various unverified reports attempted to explain the split.

Since then, both individuals have focused on their respective careers, Mandhana continuing to shine on the cricket field, and Muchhal immersing himself in music and film projects. However, this recent viral moment has once again brought their personal lives into the spotlight.

Despite the excitement and widespread chatter, there has been no official confirmation from either side about a reconciliation or wedding plans. For now, it remains a case of speculation fueled by a brief but intriguing public interaction. Whether it signals a genuine reunion or simply a cordial meeting between families is something only time will reveal.