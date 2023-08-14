Smriti Irani SLAMS Troll Who Asked If She Married Her Friend's Husband: 'Don't Drag Her Into The Gutter...'

Smriti Irani with husband Zubin Irani |

Former actress and politician Smriti Irani slammed a troll who asked her if she married her friend's husband. On Sunday, Irani conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered several questions about her personal life.

However, a question by a user irked her and she was in no mood to ignore it. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress gave a befitting reply and asked the user to not 'drag' her friend into politics.

"Aap ki shadi apke friend ke pati se huyi kya," a user asked. Replying to the troll, she wrote, "Nahi ji... Mona is 13 years older than me.. so no question of her being my 'bachpan ki saheli'... she is family and not a politician."

Smriti Irani added, "So don't drag her in... fight me, argue with me, demean me but don't drag a civilian who has nothing to do with politics into the gutter with you... she deserves respect."

Smriti Irani tied the knot with Parsi businessman Zubin Irani in 2001. In October, the same year, they were blessed with their first child, a son. In September 2003, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter.

For those unversed, Zubin Irani was previously married to model coordinator Mona Irani and they have a daughter together, Shanelle.

Smriti Irani gained widespread recognition for her role as Tulsi in Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also been a part of other shows like Ramayan, Virrudh, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Aatish and others.

She entered politics in 2003 by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former actress has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha and has also held ministerial positions.

