Single Mom Charu Asopa Reveals She's NOT Getting House On Rent In Mumbai: 'They Say Ghar Mein Koi Mard Nahi Hai'

Popular television actress Charu Asopa, who is currently busy with the promotions of her new web show Johri, has revealed that she is not getting a house on rent in Mumbai because she is a single mother. In one of her recent interviews, Charu stated that she has to move out of her current house within a few days, however, she hasn't got a new house yet.

Charu told ETimes, "I want to stay close to the sets of my show so that I can be around my daughter or at least close to her. I had a building in mind where I was trying to get a house, because they had a playschool inside the society so my daughter would have been inside the complex. But I couldn’t find a house there."

The actress further shared that she was denied a flat as there is no male member in her family. "I was asked who all will be staying and I told them my daughter, two maids and I will be staying in the house. So, for them a mother and daughter is not a complete family. I tried to convince them by saying that my mother also keeps coming over but they clearly told me 'Aapke ghar mein koi mard toh nahi hai na'."

Charu said that she came back disappointed after the meeting on the sets. "I was heartbroken and cried on the sets," she added.

Charu is a single mom to her daughter Ziana. The actress tied the knot with Rajeev Sen in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. They recently parted ways.

She has been a part of several popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Baal Veer,Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and others.