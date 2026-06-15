Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree Reportedly Dies In Mid-Air Helicopter Collision In Rio de Janeiro, 6 Dead; Investigation Underway | Video | X

Washington DC: Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Brazil that also claimed the lives of five others, according to PEOPLE magazine. He was 32.

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Helicopter collision in Rio

The accident took place on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro when two helicopters collided mid-air, resulting in a fiery crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and officials are working to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Investigation underway

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that an investigation is underway. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine, officials said forensic teams examined the crash site and are awaiting findings from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

"The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents," police said.

"The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center," the statement continued.

Crash details and casualties

According to reports, the crash involved two helicopters. Five people travelling in one aircraft were killed, along with the pilot of the second helicopter. Reports indicated that there were no survivors.

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Among those reported dead were Oliver Tree, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi, along with passengers Lucas Vignale and Lucas Brito Chaves. The pilots were identified as Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Tour schedule disrupted

Tree was in the middle of an international tour at the time of the reported crash. The musician had recently performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue his tour with a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 1. Additional dates were planned across Spain, Austria, the United States and China.

Career and global recognition

Tree, who was best known for blending alternative music with pop and electronic influences, gained global recognition through songs such as 'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You.' Over the years, he built a large international fan base and amassed more than two million followers on Instagram.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)