Taylor Swift Makes History As Youngest Woman In ‘Songwriters Hall Of Fame’ | X

Taylor Swift became the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night, marking a milestone in a career that has continually reshaped contemporary pop music.

“It was instinctual. No one taught me how to do it,” she said of songwriting through a raspy voice she attributed to cheering at the night’s performances and Wednesday night’s historic NBA game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

A Family’s Sacrifice and a Young Star’s Journey

Swift reflected on her family uprooting their lives to move her to Nashville, Tennessee, as a tween. “I will never be able to express my gratitude,” she said while holding back tears, crediting their sacrifice for her career.

The singer-songwriter also offered advice to young songwriters: “You really have to prioritize what you love, down to your very core. Because you’ll need that.”

The award caps an incredible week for the 36-year-old superstar, who was seen cheering at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Honouring a Songwriting Legacy

The induction ceremony featured a surprise introduction by Steven Spielberg, who spoke about the power of songwriting. “There is something undeniable about how songs imprint on our souls,” he said, before turning to Swift. “Somehow Taylor knows us all too well.”

The segment began with Gen Z singer Sombr performing Swift’s songs “Cardigan” and “Dear John.”

Swift joins a prestigious roster of artists, including Gloria Estefan, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, and Phil Collins.

Although Swift is the youngest woman inducted, Stevie Wonder remains the youngest inductee ever, having started his recording career at 13.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame, established in 1969, honours those creating popular music. An artist qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Swift’s debut single, Tim McGraw, was released in June 2006 as the lead track of her eponymous first album. Since then, she has recorded 12 albums spanning pop, country, and folk, and earned 14 Grammy Awards, including a record four Album of the Year wins.