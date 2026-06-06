Chinese Actor Jin Ze, 33, Dies At His Hangzhou Home; Agency Confirms: 'Urge Not To Create Or Spread Unverified Rumours'

Chinese Actor Jin Ze, 33, Dies At His Hangzhou Home |

In a shocking turn of events, Chinese actor and fashion model Jin Ze, born Zhang Jiawei, on January 30, 1993, passed away at the age of 33 on June 4, at his home in Hangzhou, according to a statement released by his agency. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Chinese Actor Jin Ze Dies At His Hangzhou Home

In the official announcement shared by AsiaOne, the agency expressed deep sorrow over his passing and asked the public and media to refrain from speculation. "At present, his family is fully occupied with funeral and related arrangements. To avoid unnecessary occupation of public discourse resources, we sincerely appeal to all netizens and media outlets to show kindness, respect the deceased, and be considerate of his family. We urge everyone not to create or spread unverified rumors, and not to fabricate or speculate about the cause of his passing. Let us preserve dignity and remembrance together."

The agency described him as a dedicated, hardworking, and humble professional who remained committed to his craft throughout his career.

His passing has prompted messages of condolence from colleagues and followers, with many expressing shock at the sudden news. The agency concluded its statement by offering sympathy to his family and asking for understanding as they handle private arrangements.

Co-Star Pays Emotional Tribute

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee, who acted with him in Fake Princess (2020) and Give You My Heart (2026), paid an emotional tribute to the actor on her social media.

Jin's screen credits include popular dramas such as Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss.