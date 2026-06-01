Chinese Actor Zhang Linghe's Event Cancelled After Massive Fan Crowd Shatters Glass Door Of Mall, Injures Five; Videos Go Viral

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe's popularity was on full display in Nanning, China, on May 31, but the excitement soon turned into chaos after a massive crowd gathered for his appearance at an eyewear brand event.

According to reports, the event was ultimately cancelled after a surge of fans caused a glass entrance door at a shopping mall to shatter, leaving five people injured.

Thousands of fans had reportedly assembled outside the venue hours before the mall opened, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 28-year-old star. As the opening time approached, the crowd continued to grow, creating a tense situation at the entrance.

Acara MOLSION Zhang Linghe di Wuxiang City hari ini dibatalkan karena kedatangan fansnya membludak dan gak bisa masuk dengan tertib membuat kaca mall pecah😔



Dari dandanannya cakep2 tp brutal ye🤦🏻‍♀️ kata gw sih waras dulu mbakk kalo begini bahkan Linghe pun bakal takut nemuinnya pic.twitter.com/jCt9MAa5JA — Miss Typo (@Sillyiliy) May 31, 2026

When the mall doors finally opened, fans rushed forward, causing a large glass panel to break. Despite the danger posed by shattered glass, many attendees continued moving into the building as security personnel and mall staff worked to clear the area and restore order.

Local authorities later confirmed that five people suffered minor cuts and scratches during the incident. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, though none of the injuries were reported to be serious.

The situation inside the mall remained equally challenging. Videos circulating online showed fans occupying multiple levels of the shopping centre, crowding escalators, balconies and walkways while waiting for Zhang Linghe's arrival.

from 谁长尾巴了 on weibo:



1️⃣ on P1, A lawyer speak up regarding what happened during Zhang Linghe's Molsion brand event in Nanning. Lawyer Li Zhenwu believes that according to the Civil Code, the mall and the event organizer should bear primary responsibility for the shattered… pic.twitter.com/7yJzJYqRGZ — 张凌赫的小核桃𖹭 (@everydayzlh) June 1, 2026

With safety concerns escalating, organisers decided to cancel the in-person event. Instead, the actor interacted with fans through an online livestream.

Following the cancellation, Zhang Linghe's studio issued a statement on Weibo apologising for the sudden change in plans.

“The brand event originally scheduled to take place today was adjusted at the last minute. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused everyone. Your safety has always been our top priority, and it is also the fundamental condition for holding any event.”

The studio also announced that fans who travelled to Nanning for the event would be reimbursed for expenses caused by the cancellation. The compensation package covers airfare, high-speed rail tickets, hotel accommodation and taxi fares. Fans were asked to submit relevant documents before June 3, with all reimbursements expected to be completed by June 15.

#ZhangLinghe brand event was canceled and replaced by a livestream due to severe overcrowding and safety concerns. Many fans rushed in at the same time which resulted in broken glass doors and injured fans.



Both the brand and him apologized to fans and offered compensation. pic.twitter.com/b6D5cq8cmj — CdramaBloom🌸 (@CdramaBloom) June 1, 2026

The eyewear brand also issued an apology, confirming that the injured attendees had received medical attention and that compensation arrangements would be handled individually.

The overwhelming turnout did not come as a surprise to many followers of Zhang Linghe. The actor's popularity has soared this year thanks to the success of the historical romance drama Pursuit of Jade, co-starring Tian Xiwei. The series has emerged as one of the biggest Chinese drama hits of 2026.

Zhang Linghe is also known for his performances in popular dramas such as My Journey to You, The Best Thing, Story of Kunning Palace and The Princess Royal.