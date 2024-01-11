Singer Sanam Puri Marries Zuchobeni Tungoe In Nagaland; FIRST Wedding Video Out

Popular singer Sanam Puri married his longtime girlfriend, singer-model Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland on Thursday (January 11). The intimate white wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. A video has gone viral on social media in which Sanam and Zuchobeni are seen in their wedding attire.

However, the couple has not officially shared their wedding photos yet. In the video doing the rounds on Instagram, the singer is seen holding his bride's hand as the priest solemnises their union.

While the bride wore a pristine white gown and veil, Sanam looked dapper in black suit. Take a look at the video here:

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Sanam said they wished to showcase the beauty of the wedding rituals of both their home states - Punjab and Nagaland. "Our wedding theme is a blend of cultures as the vibrancy of Punjabi traditions meets the unique customs of the Naga people," Sanam said.

Sanam also revealed that the celebrations will be spread over two days, featuring traditional events, in the presence of their close friends and family members. He also stated that they have collaborated with 'numerous highly skilled local vendors from Nagaland' for their wedding.

Sanam often shares photos and videos with Zuchobeni on his official Instagram account. In November, 2023, he dropped a series of romantic pictures with his wife-to-be and expressed his love for her in a lengthy and mushy caption.

Sanam and Zuchobeni, who turned 25 in August, got engaged in March 2023.

Zuchobeni is a singer and she has over 173K followers on her official Instagram account. She is the finalist of Miss Diva Universe 2023.

Sanam is a singer and the lead vocalist of the music band SANAM, which gained popularity for its renditions of classic Bollywood songs. The singer has successfully created a niche for himself in the music industry, capturing the hearts of listeners with their melodic tunes.

He is best known for songs like Dhat Teri Ki, Ishq Bulava, Fakira, Lucky Tonight and others.